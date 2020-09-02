A New Reason To Drink Snake River Brewing

That’s right, I’m all about drinking different types of beers from all over the Cowboy State, the country, the world(muw ah hahahaha). Having a great reason to drink a good beer is amazing. I mean, you’ll basically feel like a philanthropist.

What am I talking about? Snake River has teamed up with the Grand Teton Foundation for work on their project, The Snake River Gateways Project, which would open up more access to the Snake River. So, what I’m saying is, drink for nature!

Here's what Buckrail said about it.

The local restaurant and brewery is generously supporting the Foundation’s Snake River Gateways campaign — a $6.5 million public-private partnership project between Grand Teton National Park and the Foundation that is renewing access points and conserving resources along the river in Grand Teton National Park. The Snake River Headwaters Legacy Act was passed by Congress in 2009 and brought the Wild and Scenic Designation to over 330 miles of river, including the stretch lying within the boundaries of Grand Teton National Park. For every Snake River Pale Ale purchased, a portion of proceeds will directly support the Snake River Gateways campaign. Project work began this spring at Pacific Creek and will continue in future years at Jackson Lake Dam and Moose Landing.

If there is one thing that I can get behind, it’s drinking beer for a purpose, so drinking beer for nature gets you so many Karma points, right? Anyways, I’ll have to do my part and throw some back. For NATURE!