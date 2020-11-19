A Soldier’s Thanksgiving Poem
Many of our servicemen and women will not be able to come home for Thanksgiving this year. We give thanks today and every day for their sacrifice. I ran across this a few years ago but found it even more relevant today. Here is the Soldier's Thanksgiving poem:
Instead of family and friends for Thanksgiving you will
Chow with your comrades tonight
One to your left, the other to your right.
Your regiment, your battalion,
Have now become family and friends
Living day to day in a personal sacrifice
On a mission to defend.
You are the hero's who's faces we may never get to see
But the pride and glory that's lives in a soldier heart
Bears one word
"Integrity"
On this day
We give thanks and honor to those brave and true
Our banners, we will proudly wave
The Red, White, and Blue
We will give our thanks not only to our God
but also to every soldier for our bounties, that be.
For they give meaning to words
Home of the brave Land of the Free.
To the soldiers in the mess hall
Eating their thanksgiving feast,
to the troops in the desert eating another
Meal ready to eat.
May peace, hope and strength
Travel with you along the way
And may these wishes find you
On A Soldiers Thanksgiving day.
Author Unknown