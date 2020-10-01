UPDATE: Cheyenne Runaway Found Safe
UPDATE:
Laramie County Sheriff's Office spokesman Brandon Warner says 15-year-old Domanic Douglas has been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Laramie County deputies are still looking for 15-year-old Domanic Douglas, a runaway.
Deputies say Douglas left his family’s home between 7:30 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, after packing clothes into a blue backpack with white horizontal stripes.
Douglas is approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs 170 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie with dark blue arms and hood, dark pants and black Nike tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on Douglas' whereabouts is asked to call Deputy Gillott at (307) 633-4849 or dispatch at (307) 637-6525.