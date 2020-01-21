According to the Internet This is the Best Selling Car in Wyo

If you were to guess what kind of vehicle is the most popular vehicle in Wyoming I bet you'd say some big truck or all-wheel drive vehicle huh? Well if that's what you guessed, you'd be wrong according to our good friend the internet.

I was just browsing around on Digg.com and I saw this article stating what vehicle is popular in every state and it says Wyoming's vehicle of choice is the Ford Explorer... Or as my coworker and I like to call it, the Ford Exploder! (Haha)

I would like to counter that by saying that either Ford F-150's or Chevy's are the most popular vehicles in the cowboy state but who am I to say these guys are wrong.