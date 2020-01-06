ACLU of Wyoming: It’s Time for Real Talk About the Death Penalty

The death penalty debate continues in Wyoming, and the American Civil Liberties Union says "it's time for some real talk."

To explain how capital punishment is actually being used in the state, the nonprofit will be hosting two educational forums in Cheyenne and online.

The first forum will take place on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Laramie County Library, and the online forum (which can be accessed via the Zoom web conferencing platform) will be held at noon on Jan. 15.

"There are a lot of misconceptions about how the death penalty is being used in Wyoming," said Sabrina King, Director of Campaigns for the ACLU of Wyoming.

"We want to present some of the research and give people the facts that show the death penalty's history of deep injustices, skyrocketing costs and entrenched discrimination in our state," she added.

Republican Rep. Jared Olsen of Cheyenne said last week that he will sponsor a death penalty repeal bill during the upcoming legislative session.

Last year, a repeal bill drew far more support than usual, clearing the House and several committee votes before failing by an 18-12 vote in the Senate.

​​