ACM Awards: The Best of the Best Dressed

The ACM Awards will look a whole lot different than in years past in 2020: No audience, three separate venues in Nashville instead of one out west ... and no traditional red carpet.

There's no doubt that the country stars on hand to perform and accept trophies at the 2020 ACM Awards will be dressed to the nines, but they won't be strutting their stuff for the cameras ahead of time. A look at the best of the best dressed from the awards show through the years will have to do instead.

Flip through the photos below to see some of the best ACM Awards fashion from the 1980s through now. 2020 ACM Entertainer of the Year Carrie Underwood's among them; so is country-turned-pop superstar Taylor Swift, who'll grace the ACMs stage for the first time in five years on Wednesday night (Sept. 16):

The 2020 ACM Awards are set to begin on CBS at 8PM ET. Keith Urban, the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, will host the show from the Grand Ole Opry House; artists will also be at the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe for the night.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 ACM Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest CMAs headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app