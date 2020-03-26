Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood are among the all-star lineup of country performers who are slated to appear on the upcoming ACM Presents: Our Country television special on April 5.

The Academy of Country Music announced the lineup for the special in a press release on Thursday (March 26). Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain are also part of the lineup of stars who will give at-home performances as part of the unique broadcast, which the ACM dreamed up to replace the postponed 2020 ACM Awards in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. ACM Presents: Our Country is set to air on CBS beginning at 8PM ET on April 5, in the same time slot the awards would have taken place.

ACM Presents: Our Country will feature artists appearing from their homes "to share heartfelt thoughts and perform acoustic versions of country hits. Additionally, video clips from previous ACM Award broadcasts will highlight favorite ACM moments from the past," the ACM states.

The show will also honor 10-time ACM Award winner Kenny Rogers, who died on March 20 at the age of 81. Bryan, Paisley and Rucker will tribute the country and pop music icon in musical performances.

"It will be a night filled with entertainment, hope and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most," the statement concludes.

The 2020 ACM Awards have been postponed until September. The exact date, time and venue are to be announced.

