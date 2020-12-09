After 60 Degree Days, Snow Is in the Forecast for Cheyenne

The mild temperatures of the past few days will be a distant memory come Thursday, as a cold front moves into the area.

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle will see a large drop in temperatures overnight, and could see snow Friday and Saturday.

The agency issued the following statement early Wednesday morning:

weather.gov/cys

Mild weather is expected today, then it will turn colder for Thursday and beyond, with a chance of snow for Friday and Saturday. A bit warmer for Sunday and Monday.

