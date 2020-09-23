After Decades, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Will Close Monkey Pavilion

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs is one of the top-rated zoos in the nation; one of its features has been the monkey pavilion, which is coming down.

CBS4Denver has the story of how Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is tearing down the monkey pavilion, which has been there since 1942. To me, it's iconic to the zoo.

Though they've made no firm plans as to what will replace the pavilion which has housed monkeys, sloths, and lemurs, they believe it's time to look at something that's more modern and is better suited for interaction with visitors.

The pavilion will come down in November, so you still have time to travel down to see it.

Get more on the pavilion's closure from CBS4Denver HERE.