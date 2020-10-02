Air Quality Alert Continues Into Saturday for Southeast Wyoming

Smoky conditions related to the Mullen Fire burning west of Laramie are expected to persist across southeast Wyoming into this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following update Friday afternoon:

weather.gov/cys

Through coordination with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, the Air Quality Alert will continue through noon Saturday for the Laramie Valley, Snowy Range, and the South Laramie Range. Sensitive groups should avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize time outdoors.

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the fire had grown to 127,503 acres. Officials estimate the fire will not be fully contained until Oct. 30.

