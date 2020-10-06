Air Quality Alert Continues Into Wednesday for Southeast Wyoming

Smoky conditions related to the Mullen Fire 100 miles west of Cheyenne are expected to persist across most of southeast Wyoming through noon Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following update Tuesday afternoon:

weather.gov/cys

Through coordination with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, the Air Quality Alert will continue through Noon Wednesday most of Carbon County, southern portion of Converse, all of Albany, Goshen, Platte and Laramie Counties. In addition, a Special Weather Statement for degraded air quality has been issued for Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill and Scotts Bluff Counties in the Nebraska Panhandle through Noon Wednesday. Sensitive groups should avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize time outdoors.

As of 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, the fire had grown to 151,711 acres (roughly 237 square miles) and was 14 percent contained.

