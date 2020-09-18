Air Quality Alert For Much of Wyoming Through Sunday

Susan Burk, Townsquare Media

An Air Quilty Alert has been issued for much of Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie, because of wildfire smoke. The Alert is in effect until noon Sunday (September 20).

"The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions."

MORE:

WYZ101>119-201800-
Converse County Lower Elevations-Niobrara County-North Laramie Range-
Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains-Shirley Basin-
Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County-East Platte County-
Goshen County-Central Carbon County-North Snowy Range Foothills-
Southwest Carbon County-Sierra Madre Range-
Upper North Platte River Basin-Snowy Range-Laramie Valley-
South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills-
Central Laramie County-East Laramie County-
Including the cities of Bill, Douglas, Deer Creek, Glenrock, Lusk,
Redbird, Garrett, Seminoe Dam, Medicine Bow, Shirley Basin,
Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Rawlins, Arlington,
Elk Mountain, Baggs, Saratoga, Encampment, Centennial, Albany,
Bosler, Laramie, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal,
Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs
1153 AM MDT Fri Sep 18 2020

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SUNDAY...

The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the
Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division
and the Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until noon MDT
Sunday.

WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.

WHERE...All counties in southeast Wyoming

WHEN...Noon Friday through Noon Sunday

IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from from western and area wildfires.

HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.

CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
