Air Quality Alert For SE Wyoming Through Thursday Morning

A smoky sunset. (Eric Thayer/Getty)

An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 10:00 AM on Thursday (September 17) for southeastern Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie. Smoke from western wildfires will continue to filter through the area.

The National Weather Service says, "The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Smoke is expected to continue the next several days and be sure to follow the forecast for more updates."

Air Quality Alert

WYZ101>119-171600-
Converse County Lower Elevations-Niobrara County-North Laramie Range-
Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains-Shirley Basin-
Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County-East Platte County-
Goshen County-Central Carbon County-North Snowy Range Foothills-
Southwest Carbon County-Sierra Madre Range-
Upper North Platte River Basin-Snowy Range-Laramie Valley-
South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills-
Central Laramie County-East Laramie County-
Including the cities of Bill, Douglas, Deer Creek, Glenrock, Lusk,
Redbird, Garrett, Seminoe Dam, Medicine Bow, Shirley Basin,
Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Rawlins, Arlington,
Elk Mountain, Baggs, Saratoga, Encampment, Centennial, Albany,
Bosler, Laramie, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal,
Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs
1030 AM MDT Wed Sep 16 2020

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THURSDAY...

The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the
Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division
and the Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 10 AM MDT
Thursday.

WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.

WHERE...All southeast Wyoming counties

WHEN...Through 10 AM MDT Thursday morning

IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from western wildfires will continue over
southeast Wyoming through Thursday morning

HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.

CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
