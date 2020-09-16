Air Quality Alert For SE Wyoming Through Thursday Morning

An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 10:00 AM on Thursday (September 17) for southeastern Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie. Smoke from western wildfires will continue to filter through the area.

The National Weather Service says, "The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Smoke is expected to continue the next several days and be sure to follow the forecast for more updates."

Air Quality Alert WYZ101>119-171600- Converse County Lower Elevations-Niobrara County-North Laramie Range- Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains-Shirley Basin- Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County-East Platte County- Goshen County-Central Carbon County-North Snowy Range Foothills- Southwest Carbon County-Sierra Madre Range- Upper North Platte River Basin-Snowy Range-Laramie Valley- South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- Central Laramie County-East Laramie County- Including the cities of Bill, Douglas, Deer Creek, Glenrock, Lusk, Redbird, Garrett, Seminoe Dam, Medicine Bow, Shirley Basin, Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Rawlins, Arlington, Elk Mountain, Baggs, Saratoga, Encampment, Centennial, Albany, Bosler, Laramie, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs 1030 AM MDT Wed Sep 16 2020 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THURSDAY... The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 10 AM MDT Thursday. WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...All southeast Wyoming counties WHEN...Through 10 AM MDT Thursday morning IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from western wildfires will continue over southeast Wyoming through Thursday morning HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/