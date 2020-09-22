Donovan Short, Townsquare Media

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for southeast Wyoming and the south Nebraska Panhandle through noon today [Tuesday, Sept. 22]

The agency issued this statement:

''Haze and smoke from nearby and western wildfires continue to degrade our air quality across Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Through coordination with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, The National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne have issued an Air Quality Alert through noon Tuesday for degraded air quality across Wyoming. In addition, the Cheyenne National Weather Service office has issued a Special Weather Statement for air quality for the southern half of the Nebraska Panhandle through noon Tuesday for degraded air quality. Sensitive groups should avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize time outdoors.''