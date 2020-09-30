Air Quality Alert Until Noon Wednesday For Cheyenne, Laramie

Zach Spadt, Townsquare Media

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for Cheyenne and much of southeast Wyoming until noon on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The alert includes the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Through coordination with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, the Air Quality Alert will continue through noon Wednesday for the Laramie Valley and adjacent mountains due to smoke from the Mullen Fire. Additionally, the Air Quality Alert has been expanded to the Upper North Platte River Valley including Saratoga and the remainder of Laramie County including Cheyenne. Sensitive groups should avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize time outdoors.

