Airport in Taiwan Offering Legitimate ‘Fake Flights’

Confusing, right? Let me explain.

Imagine going to the airport, working your way through security, and boarding a plane only to get right back off the plane and go home. In a normal world, this would seem absolutely bananas. However, in a pandemic world, it's right on par with the rest of 2020.

It's a fake flight and it's being offered in Taiwan.

While some people remain apprehensive about travel, we still crave that feeling of "going somewhere." So Songshan airport in downtown Taipei is giving people the chance to board a plane with a fake itinerary they have been awarded. About 7,000 people applied to be a part of this fake flight, with 60 chosen for the inaugural experience.

Think of it as Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory and your golden ticket is your fake boarding pass.

You get to experience all of these wonderful phases of the factory, er... I mean, travel experience like checking in, passport control, security and even boarding. After chatting with flight attendants and other passengers, you go home. Worth it? That's up to you. Popular? Sounds like it as they are planning more fake flight in the future.

This experience also give airport officials an opportunity to show off the airport's renovations and safety protocols that are being implemented. Channel News Asia also reports that while international travel may be down in Taiwan, domestic flights are booming with added flights to Taiwan's coast and islands.