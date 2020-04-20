Alan Jackson’s Lakefront Georgia Mansion Is a Stunner — See Pictures!

Alan Jackson listed his lakeside residence in Georgia for sale in 2017, and it was a steal ... compared to some of his other residences, that is.

The country icon put his lakefront home in Clarkesville, Ga., up for sale for $6.4 million, and while that's pricey for most buyers, it's nowhere near the $28 million the singer and his wife Denise fetched for their primary residence outside of Nashville when they sold it in 2010. In fact, you can break it down into easy payments of just $32,638 a month.

The lakeside home ultimately sold for $6,025,000, according to Zillow. That price gives the lucky buyer a 7,687 square-foot single family residence built in 2008, sitting on just over an acre of beautifully landscaped grounds. The house features a stone exterior and metal roof. Amenities include five bedrooms and six full bathrooms, with three half baths. Features include a main floor master suite, lake views from all bedrooms, terrace level family room with a full bar and game area, outdoor full bathroom and a two-car garage.

There's also a professionally equipped kitchen and outdoor living spaces including a terrace level covered porch, a flagstone patio with a fire pit and a two-story boathouse with dock. The property is in a very exclusive lakeside community and is accessible only via a gate that leads to a beautiful stone driveway.

The Jacksons have been doing quite a bit of downsizing over the past few years. Two years after they sold their enormous Tennessee home to move to a gated community, they also listed their estate in Florida for $15 million, and they listed another lake house in Smithville, Tenn., for the more affordable price of $4,995,000.

The property at 3531 Moccasin Creek Road is listed with Julie Barnett at Harry Norman Realtors. For more information, take a look at the listing. You can view all of the amenities in Jackson's stately Georgia manor in the gallery above.