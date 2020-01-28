25 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Hits No. 1 With ‘Gone Country’

Twenty-five years ago today (Jan. 28), Alan Jackson had plenty to celebrate: It was on this day in 1995 that the singer scored his 10th No. 1 hit with the song "Gone Country," from his multi-platinum-selling Who I Am album.

Veteran tunesmith Bob McDill penned "Gone Country," which tells the stories of three different styles of singers -- a lounge singer, a folk singer and a classically trained singer -- who each find their niche in country music. Jackson calls McDill "one of my favorite writers of all time."

Arista Nashville

"When I first heard this song, I fell in love with it. I wish that I'd written it, 'cause it says a lot of things that I'd like to say," the country legend says of the tune. "I think it's just a fun song actually, celebrating how country music has become more widespread and accepted by all types of people all over the country."

The success of "Gone Country" undoubtedly helped Jackson win the ACM for Male Vocalist of the Year in 1995, as well as his first CMA for Entertainer of the Year.

The Grand Ole Opry member liked "Gone Country" so much that he included it on six of his compilation albums: It appears on his 1995 Greatest Hits album, his 2004 The Very Best of Alan Jackson record, 2007's 16 Biggest Hits, his 2010 34 Number Ones project and 2012's Playlist: The Very Best of Alan Jackson as well as the 2015 boxed set Genuine: The Alan Jackson Story.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.

