Alaska Airlines Announces New Flights to Wyoming

It's been a rough time for all airlines during the pandemic and many have tried to offset lost revenue by adding more routes. Alaska Airlines was the latest to do so in announcing three non-stop flights to Jackson Hole, Wyoming (JAC).

Seasonal routes from Seattle (SEA), San Diego (SAN), and San Jose (SJC) have been added, beginning in December and going through April. Brett Catlin, Alaska's managing director of capacity planning and alliances, said:

Jackson Hole and the surrounding Grand Teton mountains offer a legendary winter playground with a rich history, amazing service, and plenty of activities both on and off the mountain...We know our guests on the West Coast are looking for nonstop access to more outdoor locales and we're excited to expand our footprint with the addition of Jackson Hole.

The five-time weekly service will go from San Diego and Seattle between December 17th through April 11, 2021 and San Jose flights will go from December 19th through April 10th twice a week. All flights will be less than three hours, according to the press release from Alaska Airlines. The flights from the three spots will be during the early afternoon and then depart from Jackson Hole in the evenings. The full flight schedule can be found here.