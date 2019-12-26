Alaska Woman Sponsors Body Armor For Laramie County K9

An Alaska resident has donated body armor for a police dog at the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

That's according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page. The post says Denise Nading of Alaska made the donation for a vest that will protect Arie, a department K9 officer, from stab and bullet wounds.

Nading made the donation through Vested Interest in K9s Inc. Vested Interest is a Massachusetts-based organization that works to raise donations of protective vests to police dogs across the country.

The vest was donated in memory of Mel Nading, an Alaska state trooper who died in a helicopter crash while rescuing a stranded snowmobiler.