Alcohol Sales in Wyoming See Surge During Pandemic

During the pandemic, especially when you're confined to your own home, it can be easy for some to pass the time by having a few drinks every now and then no matter where you are. Recent data has shown an increase in alcohol sales in Wyoming as a result.

The Cowboy State Daily reports that according to a University of Wyoming survey show that alcohol sales and consumption increased during the pandemic and the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center showed a 16.5 percent increase in alcohol consumption during the months of March, April, and May.

In June, of those that were surveyed, reasons for alcohol consumption varied with the following data as a result:

60.4% - Boredom

46.2% - Isolation from others

43.5% - Stress

The survey also showed that from March to May, 75.9 percent said their alcohol consumption remained at about the same level while less than 8 percent said they were drinking less than during the months leading up the start of the pandemic.

In comparison to last year, February alcohol sales were up $600,000 across the state. Then in March, with alcohol sales totaling about $10.8 million in Wyoming, that's an increase of $1.3 million from March 2019. Sales in April were just about the same as the year prior.

Personally, as a casual/social drinker, my alcohol purchased has been relatively about the same, probably due to my penchant for being a creature of routine. Regardless, however you're holding up with everything, please drink responsibly!