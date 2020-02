Cheyenne Police say the driver of a vehicle who was behind the wheel for a single-car rollover early Saturday morning suffered only minor injuries.

According to the CPD Facebook Page, the rollover was reported a little after 2 a.m. in the 5200 block of Hickory. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle left the scene but was located shortly afterward.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation