Alexandra Robért Named LCSD#1 Student of the Week

She's a sophomore at Cheyenne's South High school, is an honors student, is enrolled in AP classes and carries a 4.18 GPA. Now, Alexandra Robért has been named Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of January 13.

“She was able to accomplish so much in the year that her father lost his battle with cancer,” South High Assistant Principal Jennifer Brownhill said in a statement. “She continues to be as strong as ever.”

Robért is also a member of numerous clubs and activities. She participates in orchestra, cheerleading, swimming, DECA, and FBLA. She lettered in swim, cheer, dance, orchestra, FBLA, and DECA. She earned All-City, All-State and All-American honors in cheer, participated on three state championship cheer teams and qualified for FBLA and DECA Nationals. This year, she was a member of the 2019 state swim team.

Robért is also involved in the community as a member of the Cheyenne Fiddle Orchestra and belongs to her church symphony.

Looking to the future, Robért plans to attend the University of Wyoming where she’s considering majoring in law and hopes to continue her cheer career.