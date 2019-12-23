‘Alf” Wins Townsquare Media Cheyenne ‘Person of the Year’ Poll

A Cheyenne businessman who has been presenting a weekly event that raises large amounts of money for local charities has won the Townsquare Media of Cheyenne '' Cheyenne Person of the Year" poll for 2019.

Bryan "Alf" Grezegorcyzk is the founder and organizer of ''Thankful Thursday,'' which has been raising money for local charities ranging from Prevent Child Abuse, to Habitat for Humanity, to the Comea Shelter--among many, many other causes--for over a decade. Alf led all vote-getters in our online poll, which was conducted online over the past week on the websites of Townsquare Media of Cheyenne.

Almost 1400 people voted in the poll. The final tally as of Monday morning was as follows:

Richard Johnson 193

The members of the Wyoming Air National Guard 228

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr 70

City Councilman Rocky Case 87

Bryan "Alf" Grezegorcyzk--Thankful Thursday 337

Elizabeth Lovell-Poynor 30

Joe Shogrin 102

Rhianna Brand 132

Someone else not on this list 215

The nominees were chosen from the candidates most frequently mentioned on the KGAB Facebook page in the days leading up to the poll.