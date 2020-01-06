Look closely at this picture of Alijah Halliburton. The all-conference safety played his entire senior season with the word "Wyoming" misspelled on his road uniform.

Amazingly, neither Halliburton or his teammates noticed the spelling error until after their season-ending win in the Arizona Bowl.

"That’s the jersey I’ve been wearing all year. I’m just astonished … how no one caught it,” Halliburton told WyoSports. "I’m the only one probably in our history to have a mistyped jersey, especially the word ‘Wyoming,’”

Indeed, Halliburton was the only player on the team with a spelling error on his uniform. The jersey blooper must have been a good luck omen for the senior safety, who was named to the All-Mountain West Conference first-team following the regular season.

The Aurora, Colo. native now hopes to follow in the footsteps of his former teammates in the Wyoming defensive backfield, Marcus Epps and Andrew Wingard, who both made the NFL as undrafted rookie free agents. But not before he bids a fond farewell to Pokes fans.

"Words can't describe my experience here at Wyoming, Halliburton tweeted. "Thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime. I will always be a Cowboy."