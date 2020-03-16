All Catholic Masses in Wyoming Suspended Indefinitely

In an attempt to slow and prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus, the Diocese of Cheyenne has announced that all Catholic Masses in the state of Wyoming are suspended indefinitely.

Today (March 16th), Wyoming Bishop Steven Biegler said in a statement:

While the celebration of the Eucharist is the source and summit of parish life, the need to protect public health is paramount at this time...We continue to pray for all of those who are ill, especially those affected by COVID-19, and for healthcare workers and first responders.

Masses, as well as daily services will be closing, beginning March 17th. The suspensions do not currently have an end date.

A press release stated that the decision was made after the diocese spoke with Gov. Mark Gordon, the state health department, and other faith leaders from around the state. Last week, the Archdiocese in Denver made the announcement to suspend masses. They also oversee the Wyoming church.