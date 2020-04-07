All High School Spring Sports Canceled In Wyoming

The Wyoming High School Activities Association late Tuesday afternoon announced that all spring sports in the Cowboy State have been canceled due to coronavirus.

"(W)e are not able to predict when it will be safe to resume spring sports, nor are we able to assure if any of our communities would be able to host any of our events," WHSAA officials said in a post on social media."

The WHSAA said academics should be the focus of students.

"Please realize that our highest priority, as always, is ensuring the health and safety of our students," the organization said.

