All-Star Basketball Games Between Wyoming and Montana Canceled

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Wyoming vs. Montana All-Star basketball games have been canceled. The announcement was made in a press release from Northern Wyoming Community College.

The neighboring states has planned to play the high school all-star game on June 12th and 13th in Sheridan, WY and Billings, MT. The games would've featured the top senior players in a pair of games for both men's and women's basketball.

The Wyoming All-Star teams would have been led by Sheridan College coaches. Cody Ball, the men's basketball coach for Sheridan College stated:

As a native of the state of Wyoming, I know how important and fun these games are...After two very close games with Montana last year, I was really looking forward to this year's games...In the end, we chose to be cautious and keep the health of our athletes, fans, friends and families as our main priority.

Both Wyoming and Montana rosters have been selected, but not yet released. The rosters will still be released at the same time as when the announcement for Mr. Wyoming and Ms. Wyoming basketball players are made in the upcoming weeks ahead.

Another Wyoming All-Star event that is scheduled for mid-July, the Wyoming Coaches Association North-South All-Star Games, has not been canceled as of yet.