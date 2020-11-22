All-State Football Honors for the 2020 Season Are Announced
The top honor bestowed upon football players in the five classifications around Wyoming High School football has been revealed.
These are the All-State football players as voted on by head coaches across the state and unveiled by the Wyoming Coaches Association. To be considered for All-State football honors, a player must have been named first-team all-conference.
Congratulations to Lusk's Drake Lamp, who earned All-State for all four years of his high school football career.
WyoPreps was sent a separate list for Class 4A which listed first-team and second-team. The WCA only recognizes first-team all-state, but WyoPreps chose to still post the entire list.
CLASS 4A: *** = unanimous selection
|OFFENSE
|TIGHT ENDS
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|1st
|Isaac Schoenfeld
|RS
|11
|1st
|Dyse Shepard
|TB
|12 (All-State 2019)
|2nd
|Brock Storebo
|Central
|12
|2nd
|Kyle Meinecke
|Sher
|12
|WIDE RECEIVERS
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|1st
|Andrew Johnson***
|Central
|12 (All-State 2019)
|1st
|Jackson Hesford
|East
|12 (All-State 2019)
|1st
|Jake Rayl
|East
|12
|1st
|Ty Myers
|TB
|12
|1st
|Gavin Goff
|East
|11
|2nd
|Nathaniel Talich
|Central
|11
|2nd
|Brady Storebo
|Central
|12
|2nd
|Caleb Cockrum
|KW
|12
|2nd
|Koby Kelly
|NC
|12
|2nd
|Garrett Dodd
|Lar
|12
|OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|1st
|Quinton Mangus***
|Sher
|12 (All-State 2019)
|1st
|Dakota Heckman
|East
|12 (All-State 2019)
|1st
|AJ Kelly
|RS
|12
|1st
|River Brisko
|TB
|12
|1st
|Jimmy Koenig
|Central
|12 (All-State 2019)
|1st
|Brady Dutcher
|NC
|12
|1st
|Nate Jones
|TB
|12 (All-State 2019)
|1st
|Matthew Maiva
|Lar
|12
|2nd
|Chris Larson
|Sher
|11
|2nd
|Nathan Lamm
|East
|12
|2nd
|Reno Watson
|KW
|12
|2nd
|Jace George
|NC
|12
|2nd
|Scott O'Dell
|TB
|12
|2nd
|Taylor Foss
|CCHS
|11
|2nd
|Collin Umali
|Central
|12
|2nd
|Michael Maiva
|Lar
|12
|QUARTERBACK
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|1st
|Graedyn Buell***
|East
|12 (All-State 2018, 2019)
|1st
|Andrew Cummins
|Central
|12
|2nd
|Ryan Baker
|TB
|11
|2nd
|Zach Koltiska
|Sher
|12
|RUNNING BACK
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|1st
|Jaxon Pikula***
|TB
|12 (All-State 2019)
|1st
|Isaac Sell
|Lar
|12
|1st
|Carter Lobatos
|Central
|12 (All-State 2018, 2019)
|1st
|Braxton Bundy
|NC
|12
|2nd
|Cam Burkett
|KW
|11
|2nd
|Collin Madsen
|RS
|12
|2nd
|Cade Pugh
|East
|11
|2nd
|Izak Aksamit
|Sher
|12
|PUNTER
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|1st
|Harrison Taubert
|NC
|12 (All-State 2019)
|2nd
|Garner Gauthier
|TB
|12
|AT LARGE-OFFENSE
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|1st
|Cam Burkett
|KW
|11
|2nd
|Colin Madsen
|RS
|12
|DEFENSE
|DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|1st
|Julian Vigil
|East
|12 (All-State 2019)
|1st
|Quinton Mangus
|Sher
|12 (All-State 2019)
|1st
|Brody Richardson
|TB
|12
|1st
|Joey Kostelecky
|Central
|12 (All-State 2019)
|1st
|Jace George
|NC
|12 (All-State 2019)
|1st
|Isaac Schoenfeld
|RS
|11
|1st
|Gavin Carroll
|TB
|12
|2nd
|Chili Tanner
|Sher
|12
|2nd
|Dom Gray
|KW
|12
|2nd
|Bradley Whitright
|East
|12
|2nd
|Collin Umali
|Central
|12
|2nd
|Dyse Shepard
|TB
|12
|2nd
|Matthew Maiva
|Lar
|12
|2nd
|D'Anthony Smith
|NC
|12
|2nd
|AJ Kelly
|RS
|12
|LINEBACKERS
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|1st
|Carter Lobatos
|Central
|12 (All-State 2018, 2019)
|1st
|Michael Coleman
|TB
|12
|1st
|Trey Bower
|East
|12 (All-State 2019)
|1st
|Cadon Shaklee
|RS
|11
|1st
|Hunter Goodwin
|Sher
|12
|1st
|Dominic Bradach
|NC
|12 (All-State 2019)
|2nd
|Hunter Lunberg
|TB
|12
|2nd
|Adrian Hernandez
|East
|12
|2nd
|Grahm Jaques
|Lar
|11
|2nd
|Will Miller
|CCHS
|11
|2nd
|Colter Nunn
|Lar
|12
|2nd
|Jesse Raabe
|NC
|12
|DEFENSIVE BACKS
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|1st
|Jackson Hesford
|East
|12 (All-State 2019)
|1st
|Andrew Johnson
|Central
|12 (All-State 2019)
|1st
|Kaeden Wilcox
|NC
|11
|1st
|Dylan Catlin
|TB
|12
|1st
|Gavin Goff
|East
|11
|1st
|Reese Osborne
|Sher
|12
|2nd
|Nolan Valdez
|NC
|12
|2nd
|Andrew Skorcz
|RS
|11
|2nd
|Nathaniel Talich
|Central
|11
|2nd
|Kyle Meinecke
|Sher
|12
|2nd
|Andre Felton
|TB
|12
|2nd
|Daniel Suazo
|RS
|12
|KICK RETURN SPECIALIST
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|1st
|Carter McComb***
|Sher
|11 (All-State 2019)
|2nd
|Sergio Pelayo
|TB
|12
|KICKING SPECIALIST
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|1st
|Ben Hoppens
|NC
|12 (All-State 2019)
|2nd
|Garner Gauthier
|TB
|12
|AT LARGE-DEFENSE
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|1st
|Bradley Whitright
|East
|12
|2nd
|Chili Tanner
|Sher
|12
|OFFENSIVE POY
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|1st
|Graedyn Buell***
|East
|12
|2nd
|Andrew Johnson
|Central
|12
|DEFENSIVE POY
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|1st
|Julian Vigil***
|East
|12
|2nd
|Carter Lobatos
|Central
|12
|LINEMAN OY
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|1st
|Quinton Mangus
|Sher
|12
|2nd
|Brody Richardson
|TB
|12
CLASS 3A:
|OFFENSE
|TIGHT ENDS (1)
|SCHOOL
|Keaton
|Stone
|Cody (All-State 2019)
|WIDE RECEIVERS (5) + 1 At-large
|SCHOOL
|Sam
|Scott
|Jackson
|Dylan
|Taylor
|Green River
|Jesse
|Trotter
|Powell
|Brock
|Douzenis
|Worland
|Lucas
|Engle
|Riverton
|Rylan
|Wehr
|Douglas
|OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (7)
|SCHOOL
|Matt
|Carney
|Jackson
|Jon
|Williams
|Cody
|Gabe
|Nield
|Star Valley (All-State 2019)
|Lucas
|Chappell
|Star Valley (All-State 2019)
|Reese
|Ward
|Cody
|Kody
|Micke
|Douglas
|Mason
|Hutson
|Lander
|QUARTERBACK (2) + 2 At-large
|SCHOOL
|Brant
|Nelson
|Star Valley (All-State 2019)
|Sadler
|Smith
|Jackson (All-State 2019)
|Caleb
|Prior
|Cody
|Rudy
|Sanford
|Worland
|RUNNING BACK (5) + 1 At-large
|SCHOOL
|Brody
|Hasenack
|Jackson
|Cody
|Phillips
|Cody
|Lane
|Oesch
|Star Valley
|Keltan
|Ewing
|Douglas
|Eli
|Mazurie
|Lander
|Trayton
|Hyatt
|Riverton
|DEFENSE
|DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (7)
|SCHOOL
|Lane
|Schramek
|Powell
|JaAren
|Smith
|Star Valley
|Will
|Pew
|Jackson
|Daniel
|Gorman
|Cody
|Jacob
|Schieve
|Green River
|Derek
|Johnson
|Evanston
|Dawson
|Curtis
|Douglas
|LINEBACKERS (6) + 1 At-large
|SCHOOL
|Nic
|Talich
|Cody (All-State 2019)
|Jagger
|Mitchell
|Evanston
|Colter
|Dawson
|Jackson (All-State 2019)
|Toran
|Graham
|Powell
|Hyrum
|Hatch
|Buffalo (All-State 2018, 2019)
|Gabe
|Borman
|Douglas
|Julien
|Guina
|Lander
|DEFENSIVE BACKS (5)
|SCHOOL
|Luke
|Talich
|Cody
|Riley
|Bennett
|Powell
|Matt
|Nelson
|Cody
|Jack
|Sweeney
|Lander
|Calvin
|Rule
|Buffalo
|Specialists (2)
|SCHOOL
|Hawkin
|Sweeney
|Powell
|Matisse
|Weaver
|Lander
3A West OFF POY = Brody Hasenack, Jackson
3A West DEF POY = Nic Talich, Cody
3A West Special Teams POY = Seth White, Green River
3A West Lineman of the Year = Lucas Chappell, Star Valley
3A West Coach of the Year = Matt McFadden, Cody
3A East OFF POY = Keltan Ewing, Douglas
3A East DEF POY = Hyrum Hatch, Buffalo
3A East Special Teams POY = Rylan Wehr, Douglas
3A East Lineman of the Year = Kody Micke, Douglas
3A East Coach of the Year = Jay Rhoades, Douglas
CLASS 2A:
|First
|Last
|School
|Nate
|Barnes
|Cokeville (All-State 2019)
|Carson
|Bates
|Big Horn (All-State 2018, 2019)
|Ethan
|Bird
|Cokeville (All-State 2019)
|Beau
|Bivens
|Torrington
|Hansen
|Bradshaw
|Lyman (All-State 2019)
|Preston
|Brewer
|Lyman (All-State 2019)
|Brayden
|Bruce
|Upton-Sundance (All-State 2019)
|Jess
|Claycomb
|Upton-Sundance (All-State 2019)
|Logan
|Cole
|Thermopolis (All-State 2019)
|Kale
|Corley
|Newcastle (All-State 2019)
|Jett
|Dickerson
|Lyman
|Dylan
|Dreiling
|Torrington
|Wyatt
|Gillespie
|Upton-Sundance (All-State 2019)
|Rhiley
|Grubbs
|Torrington
|Jake
|Hicks
|Wheatland (All-State 2019)
|Brad
|Kruger
|Upton-Sundance
|CJ
|Lindsay
|Lovell
|Winfield
|Loomis
|Big Horn (All-State 2019)
|Myzek
|McArthur
|Lovell
|Rho
|Mecham
|Lyman
|Hunter
|Meeks
|Mountain View (All-State 2019)
|Connor
|Micheli
|Mountain View
|Chase
|Miller
|Torrington
|Andrik
|Moreno
|Glenrock
|Tyler
|Moyes
|Cokeville (All-State 2019)
|Tyler
|Nichols
|Lovell
|Tony
|Perfetti
|Tongue River
|AQ
|Peternal
|Kemmerer
|Cody
|Piece
|Torrington
|Kade
|Preuit
|Wheatland
|Kaden
|Raza
|Big Piney (All-State 2019)
|Braxton
|Sabey
|Lyman
|Ashton
|Schofield
|Mountain View (All-State 2019)
|Carson
|Schultz
|Torrington
|Lincoln
|Siebert
|Burns
|Carter
|Smith
|Lyman
|McKay
|Smith
|Lyman
|Adam
|Suko
|Wheatland
|Josh
|Thompson
|Big Horn (All-State 2019)
|Joseph
|Turner
|Lyman
|Bryson
|Walker
|Mountain View
|Colby
|White
|Pinedale (All-State 2019)
OFF POY = Brad Kruger, Upton-Sundance & Ashton Schofield, Mountain View
DEF POY = Nate Barnes, Cokeville
Lineman of the Year = Hansen Bradshaw, Lyman
Coach of the Year = Dale Anderson, Lyman
CLASS 1A-9 MAN:
|#
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|YR
|2
|Brant Fullmer
|SOUTHEAST
|Sr
|5
|Hayden Anderson
|SOUTHEAST
|Sr
|22
|Ryan Clapper
|SOUTHEAST
|Jr (All-State 2019)
|33
|Cord Herring
|SOUTHEAST
|Jr
|55
|Harrison Hall
|SOUTHEAST
|Sr (All-State 2019)
|62
|Sawyer Anderson
|SOUTHEAST
|Sr
|72
|Ethan Steinhausen
|SOUTHEAST
|Sr
|80
|Durward Randall
|SOUTHEAST
|Sr
|88
|Bodie Herring
|SOUTHEAST
|Sr
|40
|Drake Lamp
|LUSK
|Sr (All-State 2017, 2018, 2019)
|51
|Dylan Molzahn
|LUSK
|Jr (All-State 2019)
|54
|Riley Blackburn
|LUSK
|Jr
|65
|Mason Wells
|LUSK
|Jr
|70
|Dayne Lamp
|LUSK
|So
|73
|Jasper Caldera
|LUSK
|Sr
|80
|Aiden Applegarth
|LUSK
|Jr
|10
|Zane Linder
|MOORCROFT
|Jr
|4
|Cooper Hill
|LINGLE
|Sr(All-State 2019)
|15
|Kayden Mack
|WRIGHT
|Sr
|40
|Colter Collver
|WINDRIVER
|Sr
|3
|Trace Moss
|ROCKY MTN
|Sr (All-State 2019)
|10
|Taylor Winland
|ROCKY MTN
|Sr
|12
|Zane Horrocks
|ROCKY MTN
|Sr
|23
|Tyler Banks
|ROCKY MTN
|Sr (All-State 2019)
|40
|Nate Minemyer
|ROCKY MTN
|So
|87
|Austin Haslem
|ROCKY MTN
|Sr
|11
|Nathon Cousineau
|SHOSHONI
|Jr
|14
|Tryston Truempler
|SHOSHONI
|Sr (All-State 2019)
|21
|Kade Fike
|SHOSHONI
|Sr
|32
|Kadon Dower
|SHOSHONI
|Sr
|72
|Johnny Hilder
|SHOSHONI
|Sr
|5
|Reed Thompson
|PINE BLUFFS
|Jr
|12
|Stu Lerwick
|PINE BLUFFS
|So
|44
|Ty Sweeter
|PINE BLUFFS
|Jr
|58
|Diego Paniagua
|PINE BLUFFS
|So
|5
|Teegan Love
|SARATOGA
|Sr
|33
|Zach Standard
|SARATOGA
|Sr
|53
|Noah Rimmer
|SARATOGA
|Sr (All-State 2019)
|10
|Jesus Hernandez
|GREYBULL
|Sr
|4
|Cash Duncan
|RIVERSIDE
|Sr
|OFFENSIVE POY
|DRAKE LAMP - LUSK
|DEFENSIVE POY
|TRYSTON TRUEMPLER - SHOSHONI
|LINEMAN POY
|HARRISON HALL - SOUTHEAST
|COACH OF THE YEAR
|MARK BULLINGTON - SOUTHEAST
|ASST COACH OF THE YEAR
|SHAWN BURKART - SOUTHEAST
CLASS 1A 6-MAN:
|First
|Last
|School
|Hadley
|Abarr
|Meeteetse
|Dace
|Bennett
|Meeteetse
|Max
|Claar
|Dubois
|Parker
|Clawson
|Farson-Eden (All-State 2019)
|Kalvin
|Erickson
|Meeteetse
|Dylan
|Fauber
|Kaycee
|Gideon
|George
|Burlington
|Koye
|Gilbert
|Encampment
|Carson
|Jones
|Farson-Eden
|Colby
|Jones
|Farson-Eden
|Cree
|Jones
|Farson-Eden
|Joseph
|Kennah
|Hulett
|Triston
|Lamorie
|Farson-Eden
|Nathan
|Largent
|Kaycee
|Justin
|Malcom
|Guernsey-Sunrise
|Tozai
|May
|Meeteetse
|Dalton
|Peterson
|Encampment
|Zander
|Reed
|Farson-Eden
|Zander
|Risner
|LSR (All-State 2019)
|Rhys
|Stafford
|Kaycee
OFF POY - Triston Lamorie, Farson-Eden
DEF POY - Parker Clawson, Farson-Eden
Coach of the Year = Trip Applequist, Farson-Eden