All-State Football Honors for the 2020 Season Are Announced

David Settle, WyoPreps.com

The top honor bestowed upon football players in the five classifications around Wyoming High School football has been revealed.

These are the All-State football players as voted on by head coaches across the state and unveiled by the Wyoming Coaches Association. To be considered for All-State football honors, a player must have been named first-team all-conference.

Congratulations to Lusk's Drake Lamp, who earned All-State for all four years of his high school football career.

WyoPreps was sent a separate list for Class 4A which listed first-team and second-team. The WCA only recognizes first-team all-state, but WyoPreps chose to still post the entire list.

CLASS 4A: *** = unanimous selection

OFFENSE
 TIGHT ENDS SCHOOLGRADE
1stIsaac SchoenfeldRS11
1stDyse ShepardTB12 (All-State 2019)
2ndBrock StoreboCentral12
2ndKyle MeineckeSher12
 WIDE RECEIVERSSCHOOLGRADE
1stAndrew Johnson***Central12 (All-State 2019)
1stJackson HesfordEast12 (All-State 2019)
1stJake RaylEast12
1stTy MyersTB12
1stGavin GoffEast11
2ndNathaniel TalichCentral11
2ndBrady StoreboCentral12
2ndCaleb CockrumKW12
2ndKoby KellyNC12
2ndGarrett DoddLar12
 OFFENSIVE LINEMENSCHOOLGRADE
1stQuinton Mangus***Sher12 (All-State 2019)
1stDakota HeckmanEast12 (All-State 2019)
1stAJ KellyRS12
1stRiver BriskoTB12
1stJimmy KoenigCentral12 (All-State 2019)
1stBrady DutcherNC12
1stNate JonesTB12 (All-State 2019)
1stMatthew MaivaLar12
2ndChris LarsonSher11
2ndNathan LammEast12
2ndReno WatsonKW12
2ndJace GeorgeNC12
2ndScott O'DellTB12
2ndTaylor FossCCHS11
2ndCollin UmaliCentral12
2ndMichael MaivaLar12
 QUARTERBACK SCHOOLGRADE
1stGraedyn Buell***East12 (All-State 2018, 2019)
1stAndrew CumminsCentral12
2ndRyan BakerTB11
2ndZach KoltiskaSher12
 RUNNING BACKSCHOOLGRADE
1stJaxon Pikula***TB12 (All-State 2019)
1stIsaac SellLar12
1stCarter LobatosCentral12 (All-State 2018, 2019)
1stBraxton BundyNC12
2ndCam BurkettKW11
2ndCollin MadsenRS12
2ndCade PughEast11
2ndIzak AksamitSher12
 PUNTERSCHOOLGRADE
1stHarrison TaubertNC12 (All-State 2019)
2ndGarner GauthierTB12
 
 AT LARGE-OFFENSESCHOOLGRADE
1stCam BurkettKW11
2ndColin MadsenRS12

 

 DEFENSE
 DEFENSIVE LINEMENSCHOOLGRADE
1stJulian VigilEast12 (All-State 2019)
1stQuinton MangusSher12 (All-State 2019)
1stBrody RichardsonTB12
1stJoey KosteleckyCentral12 (All-State 2019)
1stJace GeorgeNC12 (All-State 2019)
1stIsaac SchoenfeldRS11
1stGavin CarrollTB12
2ndChili TannerSher12
2ndDom GrayKW12
2ndBradley WhitrightEast12
2ndCollin UmaliCentral12
2ndDyse ShepardTB12
2ndMatthew MaivaLar12
2ndD'Anthony SmithNC12
2ndAJ KellyRS12
 LINEBACKERS SCHOOLGRADE
1stCarter LobatosCentral12 (All-State 2018, 2019)
1stMichael ColemanTB12
1stTrey BowerEast12 (All-State 2019)
1stCadon ShakleeRS11
1stHunter GoodwinSher12
1stDominic BradachNC12 (All-State 2019)
2ndHunter LunbergTB12
2ndAdrian HernandezEast12
2ndGrahm JaquesLar11
2ndWill MillerCCHS11
2ndColter NunnLar12
2ndJesse RaabeNC12
 DEFENSIVE BACKS  SCHOOLGRADE
1stJackson HesfordEast12 (All-State 2019)
1stAndrew JohnsonCentral12 (All-State 2019)
1stKaeden WilcoxNC11
1stDylan CatlinTB12
1stGavin GoffEast11
1stReese OsborneSher12
2ndNolan ValdezNC12
2ndAndrew SkorczRS11
2ndNathaniel TalichCentral11
2ndKyle MeineckeSher12
2ndAndre FeltonTB12
2ndDaniel SuazoRS12
 
 KICK RETURN SPECIALISTSCHOOLGRADE
1stCarter McComb***Sher11 (All-State 2019)
2ndSergio PelayoTB12
 
 KICKING SPECIALISTSCHOOLGRADE
1stBen HoppensNC12 (All-State 2019)
2ndGarner GauthierTB12
 
 AT LARGE-DEFENSESCHOOLGRADE
1stBradley WhitrightEast12
2ndChili TannerSher12
OFFENSIVE POY SCHOOLGRADE
1stGraedyn Buell***East12
2ndAndrew JohnsonCentral12
DEFENSIVE POY SCHOOLGRADE
1stJulian Vigil***East12
2ndCarter LobatosCentral12
 
LINEMAN OY SCHOOLGRADE
1stQuinton MangusSher12
2ndBrody RichardsonTB12

 CLASS 3A:

OFFENSE
TIGHT ENDS (1)SCHOOL
KeatonStoneCody (All-State 2019)
WIDE RECEIVERS (5) + 1 At-largeSCHOOL
SamScottJackson
DylanTaylorGreen River
JesseTrotterPowell
BrockDouzenisWorland
LucasEngleRiverton
RylanWehrDouglas
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (7)SCHOOL
MattCarneyJackson
JonWilliamsCody
GabeNieldStar Valley (All-State 2019)
LucasChappellStar Valley (All-State 2019)
ReeseWardCody
KodyMickeDouglas
MasonHutsonLander
QUARTERBACK (2) + 2 At-largeSCHOOL
BrantNelsonStar Valley (All-State 2019)
SadlerSmithJackson (All-State 2019)
CalebPriorCody
RudySanfordWorland
RUNNING BACK (5) + 1 At-largeSCHOOL
BrodyHasenackJackson
CodyPhillipsCody
LaneOeschStar Valley
KeltanEwingDouglas
EliMazurieLander
TraytonHyattRiverton
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (7)SCHOOL
LaneSchramekPowell
JaArenSmithStar Valley
WillPewJackson
DanielGormanCody
JacobSchieveGreen River
DerekJohnsonEvanston
DawsonCurtisDouglas
LINEBACKERS (6) + 1 At-largeSCHOOL
NicTalichCody (All-State 2019)
JaggerMitchellEvanston
ColterDawsonJackson (All-State 2019)
ToranGrahamPowell
HyrumHatchBuffalo (All-State 2018, 2019)
GabeBormanDouglas
JulienGuinaLander
DEFENSIVE BACKS (5)SCHOOL
LukeTalichCody
RileyBennettPowell
MattNelsonCody
JackSweeneyLander
CalvinRuleBuffalo
Specialists (2)SCHOOL
HawkinSweeneyPowell
MatisseWeaverLander

3A West OFF POY = Brody Hasenack, Jackson

3A West DEF POY = Nic Talich, Cody

3A West Special Teams POY = Seth White, Green River

3A West Lineman of the Year = Lucas Chappell, Star Valley

3A West Coach of the Year = Matt McFadden, Cody

3A East OFF POY = Keltan Ewing, Douglas

3A East DEF POY = Hyrum Hatch, Buffalo

3A East Special Teams POY = Rylan Wehr, Douglas

3A East Lineman of the Year = Kody Micke, Douglas

3A East Coach of the Year = Jay Rhoades, Douglas

CLASS 2A:

FirstLastSchool
NateBarnesCokeville (All-State 2019)
CarsonBatesBig Horn (All-State 2018, 2019)
EthanBirdCokeville (All-State 2019)
BeauBivensTorrington
HansenBradshawLyman (All-State 2019)
PrestonBrewerLyman (All-State 2019)
BraydenBruceUpton-Sundance (All-State 2019)
JessClaycombUpton-Sundance (All-State 2019)
LoganColeThermopolis (All-State 2019)
KaleCorleyNewcastle (All-State 2019)
JettDickersonLyman
DylanDreilingTorrington
WyattGillespieUpton-Sundance (All-State 2019)
RhileyGrubbsTorrington
JakeHicksWheatland (All-State 2019)
BradKrugerUpton-Sundance
CJLindsayLovell
WinfieldLoomisBig Horn (All-State 2019)
MyzekMcArthurLovell
RhoMechamLyman
HunterMeeksMountain View (All-State 2019)
ConnorMicheliMountain View
ChaseMillerTorrington
AndrikMorenoGlenrock
TylerMoyesCokeville (All-State 2019)
TylerNicholsLovell
TonyPerfettiTongue River
AQPeternalKemmerer
CodyPieceTorrington
KadePreuitWheatland
KadenRazaBig Piney (All-State 2019)
BraxtonSabeyLyman
AshtonSchofieldMountain View (All-State 2019)
CarsonSchultzTorrington
LincolnSiebertBurns
CarterSmithLyman
McKaySmithLyman
AdamSukoWheatland
JoshThompsonBig Horn (All-State 2019)
JosephTurnerLyman
BrysonWalkerMountain View
ColbyWhitePinedale (All-State 2019)

OFF POY = Brad Kruger, Upton-Sundance & Ashton Schofield, Mountain View

DEF POY = Nate Barnes, Cokeville

Lineman of the Year = Hansen Bradshaw, Lyman

Coach of the Year = Dale Anderson, Lyman

CLASS 1A-9 MAN:

#NAMESCHOOLYR
2Brant FullmerSOUTHEASTSr
5Hayden AndersonSOUTHEASTSr
22Ryan ClapperSOUTHEASTJr (All-State 2019)
33Cord HerringSOUTHEASTJr
55Harrison HallSOUTHEASTSr (All-State 2019)
62Sawyer AndersonSOUTHEASTSr
72Ethan SteinhausenSOUTHEASTSr
80Durward RandallSOUTHEASTSr
88Bodie HerringSOUTHEASTSr
40Drake LampLUSKSr (All-State 2017, 2018, 2019)
51Dylan MolzahnLUSKJr (All-State 2019)
54Riley BlackburnLUSKJr
65Mason WellsLUSKJr
70Dayne LampLUSKSo
73Jasper CalderaLUSKSr
80Aiden ApplegarthLUSKJr
10Zane LinderMOORCROFTJr
4Cooper HillLINGLESr(All-State 2019)
15Kayden MackWRIGHTSr
40Colter CollverWINDRIVERSr
3Trace MossROCKY MTNSr (All-State 2019)
10Taylor WinlandROCKY MTNSr
12Zane HorrocksROCKY MTNSr
23Tyler BanksROCKY MTNSr (All-State 2019)
40Nate MinemyerROCKY MTNSo
87Austin HaslemROCKY MTNSr
11Nathon CousineauSHOSHONIJr
14Tryston TruemplerSHOSHONISr (All-State 2019)
21Kade FikeSHOSHONISr
32Kadon DowerSHOSHONISr
72Johnny HilderSHOSHONISr
5Reed ThompsonPINE BLUFFSJr
12Stu LerwickPINE BLUFFSSo
44Ty SweeterPINE BLUFFSJr
58Diego PaniaguaPINE BLUFFSSo
5Teegan LoveSARATOGASr
33Zach StandardSARATOGASr
53Noah RimmerSARATOGASr (All-State 2019)
10Jesus HernandezGREYBULLSr
4Cash DuncanRIVERSIDESr

 

OFFENSIVE POYDRAKE LAMP - LUSK
DEFENSIVE POYTRYSTON TRUEMPLER - SHOSHONI
LINEMAN POYHARRISON HALL - SOUTHEAST
COACH OF THE YEARMARK BULLINGTON - SOUTHEAST
ASST COACH OF THE YEARSHAWN BURKART - SOUTHEAST

CLASS 1A 6-MAN:

FirstLastSchool
HadleyAbarrMeeteetse
DaceBennettMeeteetse
MaxClaarDubois
ParkerClawsonFarson-Eden (All-State 2019)
KalvinEricksonMeeteetse
DylanFauberKaycee
GideonGeorgeBurlington
KoyeGilbertEncampment
CarsonJonesFarson-Eden
ColbyJonesFarson-Eden
CreeJonesFarson-Eden
JosephKennahHulett
TristonLamorieFarson-Eden
NathanLargentKaycee
JustinMalcomGuernsey-Sunrise
TozaiMayMeeteetse
DaltonPetersonEncampment
ZanderReedFarson-Eden
ZanderRisnerLSR (All-State 2019)
RhysStaffordKaycee

OFF POY - Triston Lamorie, Farson-Eden

DEF POY - Parker Clawson, Farson-Eden

Coach of the Year = Trip Applequist, Farson-Eden

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Source: All-State Football Honors for the 2020 Season Are Announced
Filed Under: All-State, Football, Wyoming Coaches Association, Wyoming High School Football, WyoPreps
Categories: Articles, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top