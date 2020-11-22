All-State Football Honors for the 2020 Season Are Announced

The top honor bestowed upon football players in the five classifications around Wyoming High School football has been revealed.

These are the All-State football players as voted on by head coaches across the state and unveiled by the Wyoming Coaches Association. To be considered for All-State football honors, a player must have been named first-team all-conference.

Congratulations to Lusk's Drake Lamp, who earned All-State for all four years of his high school football career.

WyoPreps was sent a separate list for Class 4A which listed first-team and second-team. The WCA only recognizes first-team all-state, but WyoPreps chose to still post the entire list.

CLASS 4A: *** = unanimous selection

OFFENSE TIGHT ENDS SCHOOL GRADE 1st Isaac Schoenfeld RS 11 1st Dyse Shepard TB 12 (All-State 2019) 2nd Brock Storebo Central 12 2nd Kyle Meinecke Sher 12 WIDE RECEIVERS SCHOOL GRADE 1st Andrew Johnson*** Central 12 (All-State 2019) 1st Jackson Hesford East 12 (All-State 2019) 1st Jake Rayl East 12 1st Ty Myers TB 12 1st Gavin Goff East 11 2nd Nathaniel Talich Central 11 2nd Brady Storebo Central 12 2nd Caleb Cockrum KW 12 2nd Koby Kelly NC 12 2nd Garrett Dodd Lar 12 OFFENSIVE LINEMEN SCHOOL GRADE 1st Quinton Mangus*** Sher 12 (All-State 2019) 1st Dakota Heckman East 12 (All-State 2019) 1st AJ Kelly RS 12 1st River Brisko TB 12 1st Jimmy Koenig Central 12 (All-State 2019) 1st Brady Dutcher NC 12 1st Nate Jones TB 12 (All-State 2019) 1st Matthew Maiva Lar 12 2nd Chris Larson Sher 11 2nd Nathan Lamm East 12 2nd Reno Watson KW 12 2nd Jace George NC 12 2nd Scott O'Dell TB 12 2nd Taylor Foss CCHS 11 2nd Collin Umali Central 12 2nd Michael Maiva Lar 12 QUARTERBACK SCHOOL GRADE 1st Graedyn Buell*** East 12 (All-State 2018, 2019) 1st Andrew Cummins Central 12 2nd Ryan Baker TB 11 2nd Zach Koltiska Sher 12 RUNNING BACK SCHOOL GRADE 1st Jaxon Pikula*** TB 12 (All-State 2019) 1st Isaac Sell Lar 12 1st Carter Lobatos Central 12 (All-State 2018, 2019) 1st Braxton Bundy NC 12 2nd Cam Burkett KW 11 2nd Collin Madsen RS 12 2nd Cade Pugh East 11 2nd Izak Aksamit Sher 12 PUNTER SCHOOL GRADE 1st Harrison Taubert NC 12 (All-State 2019) 2nd Garner Gauthier TB 12 AT LARGE-OFFENSE SCHOOL GRADE 1st Cam Burkett KW 11 2nd Colin Madsen RS 12

DEFENSE DEFENSIVE LINEMEN SCHOOL GRADE 1st Julian Vigil East 12 (All-State 2019) 1st Quinton Mangus Sher 12 (All-State 2019) 1st Brody Richardson TB 12 1st Joey Kostelecky Central 12 (All-State 2019) 1st Jace George NC 12 (All-State 2019) 1st Isaac Schoenfeld RS 11 1st Gavin Carroll TB 12 2nd Chili Tanner Sher 12 2nd Dom Gray KW 12 2nd Bradley Whitright East 12 2nd Collin Umali Central 12 2nd Dyse Shepard TB 12 2nd Matthew Maiva Lar 12 2nd D'Anthony Smith NC 12 2nd AJ Kelly RS 12 LINEBACKERS SCHOOL GRADE 1st Carter Lobatos Central 12 (All-State 2018, 2019) 1st Michael Coleman TB 12 1st Trey Bower East 12 (All-State 2019) 1st Cadon Shaklee RS 11 1st Hunter Goodwin Sher 12 1st Dominic Bradach NC 12 (All-State 2019) 2nd Hunter Lunberg TB 12 2nd Adrian Hernandez East 12 2nd Grahm Jaques Lar 11 2nd Will Miller CCHS 11 2nd Colter Nunn Lar 12 2nd Jesse Raabe NC 12 DEFENSIVE BACKS SCHOOL GRADE 1st Jackson Hesford East 12 (All-State 2019) 1st Andrew Johnson Central 12 (All-State 2019) 1st Kaeden Wilcox NC 11 1st Dylan Catlin TB 12 1st Gavin Goff East 11 1st Reese Osborne Sher 12 2nd Nolan Valdez NC 12 2nd Andrew Skorcz RS 11 2nd Nathaniel Talich Central 11 2nd Kyle Meinecke Sher 12 2nd Andre Felton TB 12 2nd Daniel Suazo RS 12 KICK RETURN SPECIALIST SCHOOL GRADE 1st Carter McComb*** Sher 11 (All-State 2019) 2nd Sergio Pelayo TB 12 KICKING SPECIALIST SCHOOL GRADE 1st Ben Hoppens NC 12 (All-State 2019) 2nd Garner Gauthier TB 12 AT LARGE-DEFENSE SCHOOL GRADE 1st Bradley Whitright East 12 2nd Chili Tanner Sher 12 OFFENSIVE POY SCHOOL GRADE 1st Graedyn Buell*** East 12 2nd Andrew Johnson Central 12 DEFENSIVE POY SCHOOL GRADE 1st Julian Vigil*** East 12 2nd Carter Lobatos Central 12 LINEMAN OY SCHOOL GRADE 1st Quinton Mangus Sher 12 2nd Brody Richardson TB 12

CLASS 3A:

OFFENSE TIGHT ENDS (1) SCHOOL Keaton Stone Cody (All-State 2019) WIDE RECEIVERS (5) + 1 At-large SCHOOL Sam Scott Jackson Dylan Taylor Green River Jesse Trotter Powell Brock Douzenis Worland Lucas Engle Riverton Rylan Wehr Douglas OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (7) SCHOOL Matt Carney Jackson Jon Williams Cody Gabe Nield Star Valley (All-State 2019) Lucas Chappell Star Valley (All-State 2019) Reese Ward Cody Kody Micke Douglas Mason Hutson Lander QUARTERBACK (2) + 2 At-large SCHOOL Brant Nelson Star Valley (All-State 2019) Sadler Smith Jackson (All-State 2019) Caleb Prior Cody Rudy Sanford Worland RUNNING BACK (5) + 1 At-large SCHOOL Brody Hasenack Jackson Cody Phillips Cody Lane Oesch Star Valley Keltan Ewing Douglas Eli Mazurie Lander Trayton Hyatt Riverton DEFENSE DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (7) SCHOOL Lane Schramek Powell JaAren Smith Star Valley Will Pew Jackson Daniel Gorman Cody Jacob Schieve Green River Derek Johnson Evanston Dawson Curtis Douglas LINEBACKERS (6) + 1 At-large SCHOOL Nic Talich Cody (All-State 2019) Jagger Mitchell Evanston Colter Dawson Jackson (All-State 2019) Toran Graham Powell Hyrum Hatch Buffalo (All-State 2018, 2019) Gabe Borman Douglas Julien Guina Lander DEFENSIVE BACKS (5) SCHOOL Luke Talich Cody Riley Bennett Powell Matt Nelson Cody Jack Sweeney Lander Calvin Rule Buffalo Specialists (2) SCHOOL Hawkin Sweeney Powell Matisse Weaver Lander

3A West OFF POY = Brody Hasenack, Jackson

3A West DEF POY = Nic Talich, Cody

3A West Special Teams POY = Seth White, Green River

3A West Lineman of the Year = Lucas Chappell, Star Valley

3A West Coach of the Year = Matt McFadden, Cody

3A East OFF POY = Keltan Ewing, Douglas

3A East DEF POY = Hyrum Hatch, Buffalo

3A East Special Teams POY = Rylan Wehr, Douglas

3A East Lineman of the Year = Kody Micke, Douglas

3A East Coach of the Year = Jay Rhoades, Douglas

CLASS 2A:

First Last School Nate Barnes Cokeville (All-State 2019) Carson Bates Big Horn (All-State 2018, 2019) Ethan Bird Cokeville (All-State 2019) Beau Bivens Torrington Hansen Bradshaw Lyman (All-State 2019) Preston Brewer Lyman (All-State 2019) Brayden Bruce Upton-Sundance (All-State 2019) Jess Claycomb Upton-Sundance (All-State 2019) Logan Cole Thermopolis (All-State 2019) Kale Corley Newcastle (All-State 2019) Jett Dickerson Lyman Dylan Dreiling Torrington Wyatt Gillespie Upton-Sundance (All-State 2019) Rhiley Grubbs Torrington Jake Hicks Wheatland (All-State 2019) Brad Kruger Upton-Sundance CJ Lindsay Lovell Winfield Loomis Big Horn (All-State 2019) Myzek McArthur Lovell Rho Mecham Lyman Hunter Meeks Mountain View (All-State 2019) Connor Micheli Mountain View Chase Miller Torrington Andrik Moreno Glenrock Tyler Moyes Cokeville (All-State 2019) Tyler Nichols Lovell Tony Perfetti Tongue River AQ Peternal Kemmerer Cody Piece Torrington Kade Preuit Wheatland Kaden Raza Big Piney (All-State 2019) Braxton Sabey Lyman Ashton Schofield Mountain View (All-State 2019) Carson Schultz Torrington Lincoln Siebert Burns Carter Smith Lyman McKay Smith Lyman Adam Suko Wheatland Josh Thompson Big Horn (All-State 2019) Joseph Turner Lyman Bryson Walker Mountain View Colby White Pinedale (All-State 2019)

OFF POY = Brad Kruger, Upton-Sundance & Ashton Schofield, Mountain View

DEF POY = Nate Barnes, Cokeville

Lineman of the Year = Hansen Bradshaw, Lyman

Coach of the Year = Dale Anderson, Lyman

CLASS 1A-9 MAN:

# NAME SCHOOL YR 2 Brant Fullmer SOUTHEAST Sr 5 Hayden Anderson SOUTHEAST Sr 22 Ryan Clapper SOUTHEAST Jr (All-State 2019) 33 Cord Herring SOUTHEAST Jr 55 Harrison Hall SOUTHEAST Sr (All-State 2019) 62 Sawyer Anderson SOUTHEAST Sr 72 Ethan Steinhausen SOUTHEAST Sr 80 Durward Randall SOUTHEAST Sr 88 Bodie Herring SOUTHEAST Sr 40 Drake Lamp LUSK Sr (All-State 2017, 2018, 2019) 51 Dylan Molzahn LUSK Jr (All-State 2019) 54 Riley Blackburn LUSK Jr 65 Mason Wells LUSK Jr 70 Dayne Lamp LUSK So 73 Jasper Caldera LUSK Sr 80 Aiden Applegarth LUSK Jr 10 Zane Linder MOORCROFT Jr 4 Cooper Hill LINGLE Sr(All-State 2019) 15 Kayden Mack WRIGHT Sr 40 Colter Collver WINDRIVER Sr 3 Trace Moss ROCKY MTN Sr (All-State 2019) 10 Taylor Winland ROCKY MTN Sr 12 Zane Horrocks ROCKY MTN Sr 23 Tyler Banks ROCKY MTN Sr (All-State 2019) 40 Nate Minemyer ROCKY MTN So 87 Austin Haslem ROCKY MTN Sr 11 Nathon Cousineau SHOSHONI Jr 14 Tryston Truempler SHOSHONI Sr (All-State 2019) 21 Kade Fike SHOSHONI Sr 32 Kadon Dower SHOSHONI Sr 72 Johnny Hilder SHOSHONI Sr 5 Reed Thompson PINE BLUFFS Jr 12 Stu Lerwick PINE BLUFFS So 44 Ty Sweeter PINE BLUFFS Jr 58 Diego Paniagua PINE BLUFFS So 5 Teegan Love SARATOGA Sr 33 Zach Standard SARATOGA Sr 53 Noah Rimmer SARATOGA Sr (All-State 2019) 10 Jesus Hernandez GREYBULL Sr 4 Cash Duncan RIVERSIDE Sr

OFFENSIVE POY DRAKE LAMP - LUSK DEFENSIVE POY TRYSTON TRUEMPLER - SHOSHONI LINEMAN POY HARRISON HALL - SOUTHEAST COACH OF THE YEAR MARK BULLINGTON - SOUTHEAST ASST COACH OF THE YEAR SHAWN BURKART - SOUTHEAST

CLASS 1A 6-MAN:

First Last School Hadley Abarr Meeteetse Dace Bennett Meeteetse Max Claar Dubois Parker Clawson Farson-Eden (All-State 2019) Kalvin Erickson Meeteetse Dylan Fauber Kaycee Gideon George Burlington Koye Gilbert Encampment Carson Jones Farson-Eden Colby Jones Farson-Eden Cree Jones Farson-Eden Joseph Kennah Hulett Triston Lamorie Farson-Eden Nathan Largent Kaycee Justin Malcom Guernsey-Sunrise Tozai May Meeteetse Dalton Peterson Encampment Zander Reed Farson-Eden Zander Risner LSR (All-State 2019) Rhys Stafford Kaycee

OFF POY - Triston Lamorie, Farson-Eden

DEF POY - Parker Clawson, Farson-Eden

Coach of the Year = Trip Applequist, Farson-Eden