Alleged Cheyenne Meth Dealer Facing Child Endangering Charge

A 39-year-old Cheyenne woman charged last month after allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant is now facing a child endangering charge.

According to court records, Lynn A. Martinez, also known as Larkin, was arrested on Jan. 30 after detectives who had made a controlled buy of methamphetamine from her between Jan. 1-15 searched her home and found a misdemeanor amount of suspected heroin, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, packaging material, digital scales and gallon size Ziploc bags containing methamphetamine residue in her bedroom.

Detectives learned that Martinez's two teenage daughters lived with her, and reportedly found numerous empty alcoholic beverages as well as a suspected marijuana cigarette in the oldest one's bedroom.

The girls were present during the search and were taken into protective custody, according to an affidavit.

Martinez reportedly told detectives that she was a user and distributor of methamphetamine, and purchased one ounce to one pound quantities of methamphetamine from various sources and sold it out of her home.

Martinez was charged on Jan. 31 with felony delivery of methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of heroin and methamphetamine, but the Laramie County District Attorney's Office amended the charges on Feb. 5 to include child endangering-enhancement with controlled substances.

Martinez was bound over to Laramie County District Court on the new charges Monday. If convicted, she could face up to 34 years in prison.

