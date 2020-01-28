Alleged Wyoming Drunk Driver Plunges 50 Feet Down Hillside

Rock Springs Police say a man who was allegedly driving drunk went off the side of a road on Sunday afternoon and plunged 50 feet down a hillside before the vehicle come to rest on its top.

According to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook Page, 47-year-old Isaac Barber was driving north on the Rock Springs Belt Loop towards James Drive around 5:30 p.m. Sunday when his 2004 GMC Envoy drove off the east side of the roadway.

Police say the vehicle went 50 feet down the hillside before coming to rest on its top towards some Union Pacific Railroad tracks. Barber was taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County where he was treated for his injuries.

Barber was charged with Driving While Under the Influence-Incapable of Driving 1st Offense and Failure to Maintain a Single Lane.