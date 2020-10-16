Alpha Phi & UW Greek Community Partner for Mullen Fire Fundraiser
Alpha Phi & UW Greek Community Partner will be hosting a fundraiser for the local fire departments that are fighting the Mullen Fire.
There is going to be a bingo card fundraiser, where each Greek community member will try and “fill” their bingo cards with the donations collected from their family members, friends, and peers.
All the money raised will go to local fire departments.
To make a donation, please follow the link here.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app