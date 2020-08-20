Already?! Denver Zoo Lion Cubs Now Big Enough for Main Yard

Nope, I'm not lion.

Even though it seems like just yesterday when Peyton Manning helped name the Denver Zoo's new lion cubs, the two little ones are already old enough for the main yard at Benson Predator Ridge.

In a Thursday (August 20) video from the zoo, Oskar, male, and Araali, female, are seen romping around with their pride and chasing their half-brother, Tatu.

Even though the cubs are still under six months old, they are currently weighing in at 39 and 36 pounds each.

Because of their young age, the zoo says that the cubs are often kept inside, but you might just be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of them during your next visit.