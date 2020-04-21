Amazing Pottery Kits to Get Those Creative Juices Flowing

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Our hands are amazing things, and they can make the coolest stuff if you have the right tools. Crafting with clay and clay products is a fun and easy way to stay occupied and creative, and these are activities you can do with the whole family!

Whether your brain is busting with ideas or you need a little direction, this kit is a great start. The book has tons of ideas and instruction if you need it, and it comes with so many colored lightweight clays that your creativity will really go wild.

If you love painting more than the actual carving and sculpting, these planters are ready to paint right out of the box. Simply paint, bake and display! Create outdoor décor the way only you can and then bake them for a weather-resistant finish. It makes a great gift for someone who loves plants and you'll be hooked on creating your own pots for your garden.

Maybe you're more drawn to creating the actual piece than the painting and glazing. Sculpt and build your heart out with these highly-rated tools. With some self-hardening clay and this comprehensive set, you're limited only by your imagination.

For those that love to paint, it's time to tackle a new canvas. Forget paper. Immortalize your vision on a paintable porcelain plate! Once you're done, bake your creation and enjoy the glossy finish.

The Created by Me! Unicorn Bank is a whimsical, fun-to-decorate resin coin bank. This kit includes one tube of glitter glue, six pots of paint and a paintbrush. I love stuff that's useful AND cute, so the fact that once you're done painting it you can enjoy it as a little bank is really fun to me. It's great as a party craft or for decorating as a family art night!

