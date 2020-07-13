Amazon Employee Rams Vehicle Into Warehouse

A disagreement with the management team ended with an arrest after an Amazon employee caused approximately $60,000 worth of damages by ramming their vehicle into the doors of the main entrance.

David Ryder, Getty Images/ThinkStock Images

The incident occurred Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. at the Amazon Fulfillment Center located in Thornton at 14601 Grant Street. The Employee identified as Steven Cohen was arrested for investigation of criminal mischief and could face additional charges.

Source: The Denver Channel