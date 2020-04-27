Amazon Fire TV Users Receive A Free Year of Food Network Kitchen

Amazon has announced that it will be gifting Amazon Fire TV and Tablet customers with a free one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen. Access to the premium feature includes live and on-demand cooking lessons with Food Network favorites Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray, Giada De Laurentiis, Guy Fieri and Martha Stewart.

Food Network Kitchen was launched in 2019 between Amazon and Discovery with the intention of bringing traditional lifestyle cable content to a streaming platform. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Discovery is in full support of the new promotion. “We were thrilled with the success of our initial collaboration with Amazon to launch Food Network Kitchen,” said Peter Faircy, CEO, global direct-to-consumer at Discovery. “We couldn’t be more excited to introduce tens of millions of Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers to Food Network Kitchen.”

To promote this offer, Amazon will be holding an event on May 2 and 3 called “We Cook Together Weekend,” in which viewers can cook alongside Food Network stars from their own homes. The chefs include Flay, Valerie Bertinelli, Tyler Florence, Amanda Freitag and Alex Guarnaschelli.

The announcement follows Verizon’s decision to give a free Disney+ subscription to its unlimited wireless customers. In addition, Apple is offering a free year of AppleTV+ when you purchase an Apple product. It’s a battle of the streaming giants, and each one is competing for the sweetest deal.