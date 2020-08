AMBER Alert Issued for Abducted 6-Month-Old

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a six-month-old boy named Lucas Warner from Columbia Falls, Montana. The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued an alert on behalf of Montana. The boy was taken by a non-custodial parent and could be traveling in Wyoming.

Lucas Warner has blond hair and blue eyes and weighs about 20 pounds. Non-custodial father Andrew Lawrence Warner (21) and baby sitter Kayli Emerson (19) are believed to be driving a white 1998 Dodge Dakota with dark pinstripes on both sides and red interior.

Last seen Aug 22, 2020 in Columbia Falls, MT

Vehicle:

1998 Dodge Dakota, White with Red interior, Pickup Truck Montana license plate #720745A

Update: WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL IS ACTIVATING AN AMBER ALERT ON BEHALF OF FLATHEAD COUNTY MONTANA 6 MONTH OLD LUCAS JAMES WARNER BLONDE HAIR BLUE EYES ABOUT 20 POUNDS WAS TAKEN BY NON CUSTODIAL FATHER ANDREW LAWRENCE WARNER 21 YEAR OLD MALE AND BABY SITTER HAYLI EMERSON 19 YEAR OLD FEMALE BELIEVED TO BE DRIVING A WHITE 1998 DODGE DAKOTA WITH DARK PIN STRIPES ON BOTH SIDES AND RED INTERIOR MONTANA PLATE 7 2 0 7 4 5 A POSSIBLE HEADING TO WYOMING SOUTH DAKOTA NORTH DAKOTA OR THE BOB MARSHALL WILDERNESS IN MONTANA. ANDREW IS BI POLAR AND OFF MEDICATION AND UNKNOWN MENTAL STATE LAST SEEN COLUMBIA FALLS MONTANA IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION PLEASE CALL FLATHEAD COUNTY MONTANA 4, 0, 6, 7, 5, 8, 7, 7, 8, 0 OR CALL 9 1 1

AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR A WHITE 1998 DODGE DAKOTA PICKUP MONTANA LICENSE 720745A. NON-CUSTODIAL FATHER ANDREW WARNER AND HAYLI EMERSON ABDUCTED 6 MONTH OLD BABY BOY LUCAS WARNER. ANDREW IS REPORTEDLY BIPOLAR AND OFF MEDICATION. ANY INFORMATION CALL FLATHEAD COUNTY SHERIFF AT 406 758-5610. THANK YOU

If you have information, contact: Flathead County Sheriff's Office Call: 406-758-5610