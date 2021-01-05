6:41 P.M. UPDATE:

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has cancelled the Amber Alert for 6-year-old Savonne M. Jorgenson, saying that she has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl who was last seen on the Wind River Reservation late Monday night.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Savonne M. Jorgenson was last seen at 11 p.m. on Jan. 4 in her bed on the Wind River Reservation with her aunt and uncle.

The patrol says her bedroom window was open and her clothing was missing, but there is no known vehicle description and no further information at this time.

The patrol says Jorgenson, who is 3-foot-5, weighs 100 pounds, and has black eyes and hair, may be wearing a gray shirt with yellow sleeves and pink tights.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (307) 777-4321.

