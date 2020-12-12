AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Child Has Been Found; Alert Canceled

An abducted child from Idaho who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe and the alert canceled, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The Fremont County Idaho Emergency Management Office, the Idaho Falls Police Department and other agencies reported the alert, saying his non-custodial mother Gabriella Rodriguez may have been traveling to Pueblo, Colorado.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol announcement, issued around midnight, did not offer any details about where circumstances of the abduction, where the child was found or whether the mother was arrested.

Idaho Falls Police Department

According to a statement on social media. 10-year-old Derek Jesus Rodriguez may have been traveling with non-custodial parents. Derek was described as Hispanic, weighs 60 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

They were possibly traveling in a 2006 blue Chrysler Sebring with license plates of DHR259 or a black Ford Expedition.