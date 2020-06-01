American Heart Association Reveals 5 Health Reasons to Own a Pet

One thing this pandemic has revealed is how much we need our lil' companions.

Growing up, we always had at least two pets in the house at any given time. We weren't too adventurous as far as birds or reptiles, but we always had dogs and cats. It was just a natural thing to have an animal in our home, but it wasn't until I became a dog mom that I realized how much these little ones bring to our lives. Sure, they can be a lot of work, but I wouldn't trade my dog Oliver (pictured above) for the world. He brings my husband and I such joy, love and laughter.

Especially during this pandemic.

His unconditional love for us reminds us that there is still so much good in the now and to look forward to. It's also very refreshing to have a companion that has no clue what the word pandemic means. And apparently, having a pet is great for your health.

Recently the American Heart Association released a list of reasons you should own a pet in the midst of a crisis as it pertains to your health.