The American Idol Season 18 finale will be filled with familiar faces. Singing garbage man Doug Kiker, a fan-favorite contestant from this season, along with a number of other past Idol contestants and winners will be on hand for the final episode on Sunday night (May 17).

Kiker won hearts during his AI audition with a rendition of Rascal Flatts' "Bless the Broken Road," and the country trio will join the newly made-over Alabamian (virtually, of course) for a performance of that megahit. Additionally, Grammy-winning artist Lauren Daigle will perform her song "You Say" with the Top 5 contestants, while the Top 11 will all sing Aretha Franklin hits with singer and actor Cynthia Erivo.

All three American Idol judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, will perform during the finale as well: Country superstar Bryan will be singing his newest single, "One Margarita," while Perry will play her single "Daisies." Richie, meanwhile, will be joined by Bryan, Perry and a whole list of Idol alumni — including Gabby Barrett, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina and Scotty McCreery — to sing "We Are the World."

American Idol's Season 18 finale will begin at 8PM ET on ABC. The Top 7 contestants — Dillon James, Arthur Gunn, Francisco Martin, Jonny West, Julia Gargano, Louis Knight and Just Sam — will immediately be whittled down to a final five hopefuls, who will each perform two songs as fans vote in real time for the winner.