‘American Idol’ Virtual Auditions Are Coming to Wyoming!

It's not the traditional sense of seeking out the top talent for 'American Idol' as they've done historically, but in a pandemic, necessary adjustments have been made so that virtual auditions for 'American Idol' can be held for the state of Wyoming.

According to a new press release, the open virtual auditions will be held via Zoom in Wyoming on Tuesday, September 1st. The nationwide search is being called 'Idols Across America' as it's the first virtual search throughout the country for the next 'American Idol'.

The innovative process is said to make auditions easier than ever across all 50 states along with Washington, D.C. Those who aspire to become the next superstar will audition in front of 'American Idol' producers face-to-face virtually from their own home.

On the date of the Wyoming auditions, producers will also be letting potential contestants from Colorado, Montana, and Nevada. To book your Wyoming audition time, you can visit the link here. Be sure to click on the 'Wyoming Auditions' box in the bottom right-hand corner of the page. Contestants must be age 15 or older to participate.

Who knows? Perhaps the next American Idol is here in Wyoming! Good luck!