Amy Grant will undergo surgery this week to correct an ongoing heart condition, according to a post on her Facebook page.

"With all that is going on in our world that needs our collective prayer, please also join us in praying for Amy this week as she has heart surgery to correct her PAPVR condition," reads a message from 'Team Amy,' posted on Wednesday (June 3).

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR) is a birth defect of the heart in which some of the veins bringing blood back from the lungs don’t connect to the left atrium like usual. Instead, some of them go to the heart by way of an abnormal (anomalous) connection.

In February, Grant came to fans to disclose that her doctor had discovered her condition, though she's had it since she was born. She's now 59.

"As always, I am feeling great, but the battery of tests he put me through show that I have had a heart condition since birth," Grant wrote on February 12. "The first good news is that I am completely asymptomatic. The second good news is that it’s fixable, so instead of concerts and camping trips this summer, I am going to take care of my heart."

Luckily, Grant had gone in for a checkup at the urging of her doctor because of her family history of heart disease. Grant’s father, Dr. Burton Grant, died in 2018 at the age of 86. Grant’s mother, Gloria Dean Napier Grant, died in 2011.

In March, Grant performed alongside husband, Vince Gill, and daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill on stage at the Grand Ole Opry. The performance took place without a live audience due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.