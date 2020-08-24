An Asteroid Heading Towards Earth is the Most 2020 Thing Ever

It is only fitting that in 2020, there is an asteroid that is heading towards Earth and is set to potentially hit the day before the presidential election, November 2nd (insert eye roll emoji).

Multiple sources report that NASA has spotted the asteroid from their Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Luckily for us, this asteroid only has a 0.41 percent chance of making impact with our planet and no one would really be in danger since it is approximately 6.5 feet across. In stark contrast, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is a little bigger at 6'7 and is currently doing a lot more damage in the NBA playoffs.

Should the asteroid hit our atmosphere, it is almost assured that it would disintegrate as it would burn up and any potential threat to anyone on the planet would instantly be eliminated. So it looks like NASA doesn't need to send up Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck to drill inside the asteroid to set off a nuclear bomb just yet. Whew! That was close.

Of course, given a year with a pandemic, murder hornets, civil unrest, and two tropical storms/hurricanes currently approaching the U.S. through the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously, this is a year when the most terrifying things imaginable are very much within the realm of possibility. In any event, stay safe out there! It's almost September, we're almost two-thirds of the way done with the bizarre year that has been 2020.