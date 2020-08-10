Annual Popular Meteor Shower Will Peak This Week

Make sure to keep your eyes to the sky on Tuesday (August 11) night.

According to AccuWeather, the Perseid meteor shower will peak late that night and into the early hours of Wednesday (August 12) morning.

This year's shower is expected to light up the sky with about 50 to 75 meteors per hour, beginning at around 11 p.m.

Although the shower will continue late into the night, AccuWeather reports that the best time for watching the show is before 1 a.m. so that light from the rising moon doesn't interfere with your viewing.

If you are watching after 1 a.m., the agency recommends looking toward the darkest parts of the sky in order to avoid light pollution.

The Perseids, which originate near the Perseus constellation, are one of the most popular meteor showers in the Northern Hemisphere, as their warm August arrival makes for the optimal stargazing experience.

Colorado is expected to have good viewing conditions this year.

In order to make the most of the shower, AccuWeather recommends getting comfortable on a blanket outside, and spending at least an hour looking for meteors, so you can see as many as possible.

And if you miss this shower, don't worry. The Orionids shower will pass over Colorado in mid-October.