Another Colorado In-N-Out Burger Location Announced

The invasion of fast food burger joint In-N-Out throughout Colorado is picking up steam.

Plans have already been announced to bring the California-based chain to Colorado Springs, Lone Tree and Fort Collins — the targeted spot in the Choice City is at 1700 S. College Ave. in the current Wok N Roll.

On Monday morning, the City of Aurora added their name to the list, announcing an In-N-Out will come to the Denver suburb.

In-N-Out has planned bringing a total of 50 locations to Colorado over the next few years. The company with a cult-like following for its burgers and fries is building a regional distribution center in Colorado Springs.