Another Human Caught Feeding, Petting Elk in Estes Park

Over the weekend a human was caught on camera feeding and petting a massive bull elk in Estes Park.

Tiffany Steiner posted two photos two Facebook showing a woman feeding and touching the incredible creatures. She said this in her post on Facebook:

Yesterday at Estes Park I witnessed this woman trying to feed and pet the elk from her car... please don’t do this! Elk are still wild animals and can become aggressive even when the rut is over. She is really doing a disservice to the animals!

A spokesman for the Colorado Parks and Wildlife told ABC News this after a elk attack earlier this year:

People need to maintain a safe distance from elk, even if they are at a building/facility/golf course or whatever human dwelling. Let the elk move away on their own.

Source: Tiffany Steiner