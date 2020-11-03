Another Round of Cold Temps, Snow in Store for Cheyenne Area

This weekend's weather will be a far cry from today's record high temperatures, as a strong Pacific storm system is expected to bring colder temperatures and chances for rain and snow to the region.

weather.gov/cys

"It will be mild through Friday, then it will turn colder, especially for Sunday and Monday," the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said Tuesday.

"Precipitation chances will increase over the weekend," the agency added.

Those planning travel through southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will want to keep a close eye on the forecast in the coming days.