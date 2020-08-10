Antonio Banderas Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis

Well this is not the way anyone wants to celebrate their birthday. For his 60th, Antonio Banderas announced on his Twitter account that he is sick with Covid-19.

Banderas wrote that he is celebrating his birthday in quarantine after contracting the coronavirus. Thankfully, at least so far, Banderas says his symptoms are relatively mild:

I would like to add that I feel relatively good, just a little more tired than usual, and am confident that I will recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious period that I am suffering, and that is affecting so many people around the planet.

Banderas said he planned to “take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60 years” and sent a virutal “hug to everyone.”

At 60, Banderas remains one of the most beloved actors in the world. Just a few months ago he was nominated for his first Academy Award for his role in Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory playing, of all things, an aging film director. Banderas is best known in America for action movies like Desperado and The Mask of Zorro, as well as for the voice of Puss in Boots in the Shrek franchise and its spinoffs. Everyone at ScreenCrush wishes Banderas a speedy recovery (and happy birthday).