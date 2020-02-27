Apple Has Strict Rule on Who Can’t Use Their Products on Screen

You'll never see these people make a call on an iPhone.

Have you ever been watching a movie or a television show and you recognize a product one of the characters are using? This is called product placement and it's generally intentional to include a product on screen. In order to have that product name, there are a few hoops filmmakers have to jump through to get permission. I would assume that most companies jump at the idea of having their logo in front of more people however, some company policies may be different.

Take Apple, for instance.

Would you believe me if I said you won't find a villain using an iPhone? Apparently it's a thing. According to blockbuster director Rian Johnson, Apple does not allow villains to hold or use their products on camera.

See for yourself at the 2:50 mark below... Warning: Spoilers about the movie Knives Out are included in the video.

This could be the ultimate tell in mystery, who-done-it films like Knives Out. If you see someone holding an iPhone, there's a 99.9 percent chance that they are not the bad guy. You might be able to wow your friends with your villain guessing abilities.